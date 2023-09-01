Why Freddie Prinze Jr. Loved Adam Cole Vs. MJF At AEW All In Despite Getting It Wrong

Freddie Prinze Jr. loved the story told by MJF and Adam Cole at All In and highlighted why the story between the two stands out.

In a recent edition of "Wrestling with Freddie," the former WWE writer was surprised that Cole did not betray MJF in the ROH World Tag Team title match against Aussie Open at All In. He thinks AEW may have taken the decision to put the titles on Cole and MJF to perhaps add more eyes to the titles and also help ROH get a television deal.

"I thought, for sure, Adam Cole was going to turn on Max and they were going to lose that match. And that was going to be Adam Cole turning heel and then they were going to have this epic match and, 'We'll see who can win in the championship [main event],' said Prinze. "They did not do that, they stayed 'Bros for life' and won the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship, which completely surprised me, and probably a lot of people, because it seemed like they wouldn't do that. But if they're trying to put those titles over and trying to put Ring of Honor over, and get yet another show on TV, then maybe that's the right thing to do."

He spoke in depth about the main event and how he got it wrong about Cole and MJF splitting up.