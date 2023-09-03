Freddie Prinze Jr. Predicts Whether Will Ospreay Will Sign With WWE Or AEW In 2024

Will Ospreay impressed at All In by scoring a huge victory over Chris Jericho, and that has led to a lot of talk about what he will be doing next, particularly since he confirmed that his NJPW contract expires at the start of 2024. "This dude will never sign with WWE, 100% he's signing with AEW and they're going to kill it next year," Freddie Prinze Jr. said on "Wrestling With Freddie."

Prinze isn't the only person who thinks the Englishman would be a good addition to the AEW roster, as Jim Ross recently shared the same sentiment. Ospreay has made it clear in the past that he is open to all offers, and he has received interest from WWE before. However, Ospreay has made several appearances for AEW, including All In, which could be an indication of where he is swaying should he choose to leave NJPW, but Ospreay has previously made clear that he wants creative freedom wherever he goes. The performance that Ospreay put on in London, England left the former WWE writer impressed, making it clear that he didn't disappoint in what Prinze felt was an awesome encounter, which has garnered praise from fans since.

"Will Ospreay can do anything off the top turnbuckle, anything in the air, he flipped and twisted and smashed Chris Jericho," Prinze said. "Chris Jericho beat his ass, these guys went back and forth and you know Chris Jericho has a piece of AEW by the way he tries to get every single wrestler in the company over. You know he knows Will Ospreay is money so he put him over freaking big time."

