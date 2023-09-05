Backstage Update On How Zoey Stark Is Seen In WWE

It hasn't taken Zoey Stark all that long to work her way up the ranks in WWE, finding herself being called up to WWE's main roster this spring after only two years in the company's developmental system. Even in the short time she's been a part of "Raw," it appears Stark is showing signs of being a big-time player in WWE for years to come.

Fightful Select reports that Stark has been receiving rave reviews in WWE since joining the main roster, both with talents that she has worked with and backstage personnel. In particular, Stark has earned accolades for her handling of her call-up and her onscreen duties, which has seen Stark paired with Trish Stratus and wrestling high-profile matches with top star Becky Lynch, whom Stark defeated back in July.

While Stark's rise in WWE has been swift, it hasn't been surprising to many in the company, as Stark was someone WWE had been watching closely since she first signed. Stark further impressed upon returning from a torn ACL and meniscus, which forced her to miss over eight months of action. Many in WWE praised her resilience and ability to return without any difficulty. From there, matches on "Main Event" compelled WWE to give Stark a shot in the women's Royal Rumble in January, and shortly after that, she was slotted for a main roster call-up.

The next stop in Stark's elevation appears to be a feud with her mentor Stratus. Despite their months-long alliance, Stratus turned on Stark following the former's loss to Lynch at WWE Payback, prompting Stark to fight back and lay Stratus out. The duo didn't interact last night on "Raw," with Stark instead losing to Shayna Bazler in a competitive bout.