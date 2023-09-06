Eric Bischoff Doesn't Spare Jack Perry, Suggests Course Of Action For AEW

AEW President Tony Khan announced last Sunday that Jack Perry had been suspended indefinitely for his backstage altercation with CM Punk at All In. Khan noted such punishment came after an investigation conducted by a disciplinary committee, the results of which also recommended the termination of Punk. However, Eric Bischoff — a frequent AEW critic — believes Perry's actions warranted harsher consequences.

"Just cut the guy [Perry] loose," Bischoff stated on his "83 Weeks" podcast. "First of all, you're talking about a thimble full of talent to begin with. He's really only there because his dad [Luke Perry] was a soap opera star — that's it. Otherwise, he's making $200 a night on the indie circuit somewhere. This guy is not a star, he'll never be a star," he continued. "By virtue of the fact that he thinks using real glass is going to get him heat, [it] should tell you everything you need to know about his potential. He doesn't understand the very fundamentals of the business."

Bischoff argued that AEW would finally be putting its foot down by giving Perry the boot and that Khan could start with a fresh slate after enduring an endless carousel of backstage fights and rifts between talents over the past year or so. "These are things that can all be addressed and be fixed, but not if you're constantly inhaling bad air," Bischoff said, addressing Khan. "Just wipe this thing clean, chalk it up as a learning experience. It is a learning experience because I have empathy for Tony — he's learning on the job."