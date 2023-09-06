Backstage Update On Thunder Rosa's Impending AEW In-Ring Return

Save for one practice match we know about, it's been one year and one month since wrestling fans last saw Thunder Rosa in a wrestling ring. Her last match was teaming with Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm on "AEW Dark." Since then, Rosa has gone through the long process of healing from a back injury, though she remains on the road with AEW rehabbing and performing Spanish language commentary duties.

Fortunately for Rosa, it appears her long wait may soon be coming to an end. Fightful Select reports that Rosa could be ready to return to active competition at "any time," and those within AEW believe she is ready to return now. When she returns, however, will be decided by when AEW is able to produce creative plans for her. It's not clear if AEW will have imminent plans for her, or will choose to wait.

Rosa was AEW Women's World Champion at the time she was forced to step away from in-ring action, having held the title for five months following her victory over Britt Baker in March 2022. While Rosa initially continued to be champion, with an Interim Women's Title being created, Rosa ultimately vacated the title in November, making Toni Storm's previous reign and Jamie Hayter's reign retroactively official.

In addition to what Rosa will be doing when she returns, questions will also be asked regarding which show she will appear on. Rosa was initially pegged to be a regular on "Collision" earlier this year and even appeared in a backstage segment teasing her debut on the show back in the spring. Since then, however, the planned soft brand split between "Dynamite" and "Collision" has ended, following the firing of CM Punk.