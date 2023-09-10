Kevin Sullivan Says AEW Star Will Be On People's Mt. Rushmore Of Pro Wrestlers

After a couple months off to recover from the broken arm he suffered at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Bryan Danielson has roared back to AEW in a big way, returning to the ring at All Out to defeat Ricky Starks in an acclaimed strap match. One of those who enjoyed it was former WCW star/booker Kevin Sullivan, who was full of praise for Danielson during "Tuesday With The Taskmaster."

"He's obviously a very positive person and he believes in himself," Sullivan said. "And then I started ... after he became champion, I started to watch him. He's damn good. When it's all said and done, and they talk about Mt. Rushmore, he's going to be on somebody's Mt. Rushmore." Danielson will appear this Saturday on "AEW Collision," where he's expected to spend the majority of his time going forward while continuing to have a strong influence backstage at AEW. Sullivan believes Danielson's influence has the potential to turn AEW in a positive direction.

"I think he'll do an amazing job backstage," Danielson said. "I don't think we'll see any more physicality, I don't think we'll see any more ... maybe screwy matches that don't make sense? He grew up in the wrestling business very hard. He was an independent guy for a long time. I'm sure he heard that he wasn't big enough for a long time. To me, I don't think they could've chose a better guy to step into this slot. He seems to be able to handle adversity and he also seems to be a guy that's very levelheaded, that can get guys to sit down and talk before something explodes. I'm really looking forward to seeing what he does, and I know he's going to do an incredible job."

