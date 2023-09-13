Matt Hardy Praises The Leadership Qualities Of This AEW Star

While the AEW roster has plenty of young and upcoming stars, there are also plenty of veterans who have had to work as locker room leaders. During difficult situations, such as the infamous "Brawl Out," it was Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson who rallied around and spoke to the roster, with the latter being someone who is taking up more responsibilities with the company.

"Bryan Danielson's great. I can't say enough positive, good things about him," Matt Hardy said on "Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy." "Since he's come in he's been the role model and the teacher that you want because he's very understanding and if someone wants to work out he's there to get with them, he will be there early to work with people."

Danielson has helped younger talent inside the ring, with Jade Cargill being someone that the "American Dragon" has helped to train before shows. However, Danielson has also taken up a larger role in terms of working with Tony Khan from a creative standpoint, which is something that he has been praised for by Khan.

"He's also very level-headed, he's very calm, he has an amazing mentality," Hardy said. "He loves pro wrestling, obviously everybody knows that. But, he is just the perfect guy to transition into a position of being a leader and being able to help mold younger talent. He's an exemplary human being and an exemplary talent as well, so lots of love for Bryan Danielson."

With Danielson having revealed he plans on ending his full-time career within the next year, a transition to a bigger backstage role could be the next step for him, with Hardy clearly being behind that possibility.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.