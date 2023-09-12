WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Gives Recovery Update On Scott Hall's Son, Cody

For most of their careers, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall weren't just as thick as thieves in the ring, where they helped reshape wrestling as members of the nWo, but they were just as close outside of the ring. As such, Hall's death in 2022 had a profound effect on Nash, with the year being made more difficult months later when Nash's own son tragically passed away.

On "Kliq This," Nash was asked if he still keeps in contact with Hall's two children, Cassidy and Cody, himself a former wrestler known for his time in Pro Wrestling NOAH and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

"I just talked to ... not so much Cassie, but Cody and I [talked]," Nash said. "Cody ... there was a job that opened up in Atlanta, and I wanted to see if ... I told him to get down there. I know the general manager, so I hope that worked out for him. But yeah, we stay in touch. Cody went to an A.A. meeting this past week. And I was really proud of him. He's taken on personal responsibility for his life, and ... you know ... he's in a really tough situation.

"He's 6'10". If he wouldn't have caught one of those young bucks that broke his neck over in Japan, if he just ole'd and let the guy bounce off the concrete, he'd probably be in the business somewhere, working. Instead, he got his neck broke over in Japan, and along with that, a lot of dreams got shattered. It just ... when you lose your dad, it's just f****d. And I think he and I are kind of the same. I think that maybe, I'm like the only person that misses his dad as much as he does."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription