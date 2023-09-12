Triple H Invokes Classic WWE Line Remarking On UFC Merger, TKO Launch

Over five months after it was first announced that WWE would be merging with UFC, the deal has finally closed, with Endeavor officially launching TKO Group Holdings this morning. And WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque is psyched for what's to come.

Early today on X (formerly known as Twitter), Triple H shared a look outside of the New York Stock Exchange featuring a TKO-UFC-WWE banner in addition to two large WWE and UFC Championship belts. Triple H called this a historic day, even describing the current wrestling landscape as "the most exciting time in our industry that I've ever been a part of." He closed by rhetorically using a classic Triple H line from his D-Generation X days to ask fans if they know what they're in for.

"Are you ready?" Triple H tweeted.

A historic day. The most exciting time in our industry that I've ever been a part of. ...Are you ready? @TKOGrp @ufc pic.twitter.com/OaVukRSuOb — Triple H (@TripleH) September 12, 2023

While the merger does come with its fair share of uncertainty, with some in the WWE offices preparing for possible layoffs, it also comes at a time when things are looking up for WWE. WWE has continued to set numerous attendance and gate records in 2023, while The Bloodline saga has continued to be a well-received centerpiece of the company's creative direction.

Last night's episode of "WWE Raw" marked the end of the McMahon era of owning the promotion outright. Tonight's "NXT" will be the first official piece of WWE programming to fall under the TKO banner.