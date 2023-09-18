Ted DiBiase Says Bray Wyatt Was Supposed To Start New WWE Program In September
WWE legend Ted DiBiase has opened up about the deaths of Windham Rotunda (aka Bray Wyatt) and Terry Funk, paying his tribute to both of them. He also revealed that Wyatt was supposed to start a new program in September.
In a recent edition of his "Everybody's Got A Pod" podcast, DiBiase said that he attended Wyatt's funeral in Tampa, and also discussed plans WWE had for him prior to his untimely death.
"Windham was a great kid, he really was," said DiBiase. "They were just getting ready to go back, they were supposed to start again in September and start up something new. Now he's gone."
The veteran star said he briefly spoke to Windham's father and his former tag team partner, Mike Rotunda, at the funeral to pay his condolences. Shane McMahon was at Windham's funeral, as per DiBiase, while he also heard from someone that both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were also at the ceremony, but didn't notice them.
"I got on a plane, I flew to Tampa, and I went to his funeral. It was sad, it really was. I talked to Mike [Rotunda] briefly, obviously, he was happy I was there," stated the Hall of Famer. "Shane McMahon was there, somebody told me that they saw Stephanie and Triple H, and you know, I was like, I don't know how I would have missed that. I guess anything was possible."
Not just a wrestling mentor but almost a brother: DiBiase on Funk
During the podcast, Ted DiBiase also talked about the recent death of his mentor and friend, Terry Funk, who passed away after a period of illness. The 69-year-old said he knew that Funk was unwell, but wasn't emotionally prepared for his inevitable passing.
"I went to two funerals in a very short time," said DiBiase about attending the funerals of Rotunda and Terry Funk. "My relationship with him [Funk], it was more of a, not just a wrestling mentor but almost a brother. Terry Funk and his family, and his brother [Dory Funk] as well, they've been like a family to me. And I knew he wasn't doing well, but I wasn't ready for him to die."
Following the passing of Funk, DiBiase declared that the late star — who had numerous memorable matches — should be remembered as one of the greatest of all-time, thanks to his versatility and ability to do it all. Funk passed away at the age of 79 on August 23, just a day before Windham Rotunda's death.