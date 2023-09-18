Ted DiBiase Says Bray Wyatt Was Supposed To Start New WWE Program In September

WWE legend Ted DiBiase has opened up about the deaths of Windham Rotunda (aka Bray Wyatt) and Terry Funk, paying his tribute to both of them. He also revealed that Wyatt was supposed to start a new program in September.

In a recent edition of his "Everybody's Got A Pod" podcast, DiBiase said that he attended Wyatt's funeral in Tampa, and also discussed plans WWE had for him prior to his untimely death.

"Windham was a great kid, he really was," said DiBiase. "They were just getting ready to go back, they were supposed to start again in September and start up something new. Now he's gone."

The veteran star said he briefly spoke to Windham's father and his former tag team partner, Mike Rotunda, at the funeral to pay his condolences. Shane McMahon was at Windham's funeral, as per DiBiase, while he also heard from someone that both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were also at the ceremony, but didn't notice them.

"I got on a plane, I flew to Tampa, and I went to his funeral. It was sad, it really was. I talked to Mike [Rotunda] briefly, obviously, he was happy I was there," stated the Hall of Famer. "Shane McMahon was there, somebody told me that they saw Stephanie and Triple H, and you know, I was like, I don't know how I would have missed that. I guess anything was possible."