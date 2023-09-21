Aliyah Announces Her WWE Departure

Today is not a good day for a number of WWE talents as the phone rings with notice that their contracts have been terminated and they are no longer a part of WWE. A wave of cuts have already come through, but the list continues to grow.

In a short message on X (formerly known as Twitter), Aliyah revealed that she was no longer under contract with WWE.

As of today I am no longer apart of WWE. — ALIYAH 3:17 (@WWE_Aliyah) September 21, 2023

A native of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Aliyah began her career wrestling on the independent circuit before signing with WWE in March 2015. She would proceed to spend the next six years largely on the "NXT" brand, competing as an undercard wrestler before joining the Robert Stone Brand in the summer of 2020. Aliyah would be called up to the main roster as part of the 2021 WWE Draft, joining the "SmackDown" brand. On August 29, 2022, she and Raquel Rodriguez captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships – her career highlight in WWE.

However, upon losing the tag team titles to Dakota Kai and IYO SKY 14 days later, Aliyah was lost to an injury and would ultimately never appear on WWE programming again prior to her release. In a deleted tweet, Aliyah would later claim she was cleared to wrestle despite not appearing on TV, indicating there were no creative plans for her.