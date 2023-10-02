Photos: Saraya Shares Throwback Pics With New AEW Co-Worker, Adam Copeland

By now, most wrestling fans are aware that Adam Copeland's WWE run has come to an end, with the former Edge officially debuting for AEW last night at the conclusion of AEW WrestleDream. And while some are excited about the next chapter in Copeland's career and others are not, one person who seems thrilled to have him in the AEW locker room is AEW Women's World Champion Saraya.

After expressing her initial excitement last night on X (formerly known as Twitter), Saraya took to the social media platform again Monday afternoon, responding to a fan who posted old photos of Saraya, Copeland, and Christian Cage during their time together in WWE. Saraya remarked that with her and Copeland now working together again, some new photos together would need to be taken.

Need an updated pic with me edge and Bryan now! Haha https://t.co/Y665qfqesG — SARAYA (@Saraya) October 2, 2023

It's been a long road for Saraya and Copeland to wind up as co-workers in AEW, as both were forced to retire far earlier than anticipated due to neck injuries in the 2010s. Copeland would return to active competition at the 2020 Royal Rumble and has continued to wrestle since then, while Saraya would return to the ring in November 2022, when she defeated Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear.

The two will be connected again October 10 on "AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday," when Copeland makes his official in-ring debut for the promotion, taking on Luchasaurus. Saraya will also be on the card, making her second defense of the AEW Women's World title against former two-time champion Hikaru Shida, who won the rights to the title shot by defeating Saraya's ally, Ruby Soho, last week on "AEW Rampage."