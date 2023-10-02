Demetrious Mighty Mouse Johnson Teases Possible AEW Match After Attending WrestleDream

In addition to surprise guest Adam Copeland, who made his AEW debut Sunday night, AEW WrestleDream had several notable celebrities outside the world of wrestling in attendance at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena. This included Seattle SuperSonics legend Shawn Kemp and former UFC fighter turned ONE Flyweight Champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson, who was seen flexing for the crowd and high-fiving Kenny Omega throughout the show.

And it seems the experience may have inspired Johnson to do more than hang out at ringside the next time AEW comes to Seattle. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) the morning after the event, Johnson thanked AEW for inviting him to WrestleDream. He then asked his followers whether or not they would like to see him step into a wrestling ring, which received positive responses from several enthusiastic fans.

Thanks to @AEW for the invite to #AEWWrestleDream...do you guys want to see me get in the ring next time? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/03M7WoNg7v — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) October 2, 2023

Johnson would hardly be the first MMA star to cross over into an AEW ring. American Top Team's Dan Lambert had previously managed notable MMA fighters Andrei Arlovski, Junior dos Santos, and Paige VanZant in matches, with dos Santos and VanZant both picking up victories. AEW star Jake Hager had also spent time working in Bellator in addition to AEW before deciding to retire from MMA earlier this year.

While Johnson won't be stepping into an AEW ring yet, he will be crossing paths with Omega in the video game realm of "Street Fighter 6." The two will duke it out in a charity battle on Tuesday, airing on Crown Twitch Channel at 7 p.m. EST, with the money from the "Street Fighter" battle going to charity.