The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio Sends Message To WWE: 'And Don't You Forget It'

After a rough weekend, things are once again looking up for Dominik Mysterio. The "dirty" Judgment Day member dropped the "NXT" North American Championship to Trick Williams at No Mercy on Saturday night. However, redemptions was in the cards for him last night on "NXT" with Mysterio regaining his lost title with a whole lot of help from his stablemates.

Not long after his triumph, WWE cameras caught up with "Dirty" Dom and the rest of The Judgment Day backstage. And Mysterio, truly feeling himself in the moment, had a message and a warning for everyone within WWE who opposes him and his friends (via X).

"We run all of WWE," Mysterio said. "And don't you forget it. The Judgment Day runs all."

"The Judgment Day runs all"@DomMysterio35 with a simple message to the WWE Universe...#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/oSwVdlwSod — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 4, 2023

The confidence exuding from Mysterio following his victory was a stark contrast from the night before on "WWE Raw." It was then that a returning Rhea Ripley had sharp words for her beau that he'd better win back his belt or "not come home at all." Mysterio's victory also served as a momentary boost for the group after several weeks of dissension brought on by McDonagh's association with the group in addition to tension between Priest and Balor.

With Mysterio now holding the North American Championship again, each member of The Judgment Day, minus McDonagh, once again finds themselves holding gold. That will be challenged this weekend when Balor and Priest — the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions – defend their titles this Saturday at Fastlane against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.