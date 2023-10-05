Why Mickie James Says It's 'Crazy' That WWE's Dominik Mysterio Is As Good As He Is

Mickie James is amazed by how quickly Dominik Mysterio has taken to pro wrestling, despite being in the game for a short period of time.

While reviewing Dominik's recent win against Trick Williams on "WWE NXT," where he regained the "NXT" North American Championship, James wonders how he has learned the nuances of pro wrestling so quickly.

"Can I say, Dom, is incredible," declared James on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio." I know he's a bad guy and we're supposed to hate him. But I think, we look and I'm going, 'Where did he train?' This is like really interesting — it's not like we watched Dominik on the independents or like in an organization, a smaller organization, where we knew Dom was training to be a wrestler, prior to showing up on WWE television."

James has attributed Dominik's success to being around the pro wrestling business and a third-generation wrestler.

"He has quietly — obviously he's a student of the game, he's been around the business, [it's] pretty much the family business," said James. "But, I never heard about Dom training to be a wrestler or any of that. So to think that he's quietly been training this whole time prior to coming to TV. No one knew what to expect when he was going to be a wrestler, and he's just completely killed it.

The Impact star went on to lavish more praise on the "NXT" North American Champion and made a bold prediction about his future.