Backstage Update Casts Doubt On Hulk Hogan's WrestleMania 39 Claim

Over the past few months, Hulk Hogan hasn't been shy about indicating there was potential for him to appear at WrestleMania 39, claiming he was approached by Shane McMahon to potentially do a match. The controversial WWE Hall of Famer has taken it one step further recently, however, saying that his conversations with McMahon also led to discussions about his son, Nick Hogan, stepping into the ring to wrestle McMahon, in what would've been the younger Hogan's first ever wrestling match.

If that was the case, however, it's news to those in WWE. Fightful Select reports that there were no plans for Nick Hogan to be involved in any shape or form with WrestleMania 39. One higher-up in WWE would not only go out of their way to categorically deny Hogan's claim but revealed that Hogan's son had hardly, if ever, been brought up over the last decade in a half regarding any sort of role. This was despite attempts in the past by Hogan to pitch his son for certain angles, with WWE brass said to be uninterested in his involvement.

While the Hogans were nowhere to be found at WrestleMania 39, McMahon was, returning to the promotion on night two of the event, after having been let go from WWE one year prior following Royal Rumble 2022. Accompanied by Snoop Dogg, McMahon would wrestle The Miz, unfortunately tearing a quadricep muscle early in the match, prompting Snoop to replace him. McMahon hasn't appeared on WWE TV since the injury, and it is currently unknown when, or if, he will return.