Kevin Von Erich's Son Marshall Reacts To The Iron Claw Trailer

After a long wait, wrestling fans finally got a glimpse of "The Iron Claw," after the first trailer for Sean Durkin's biopic on the Von Erich wrestling family was released earlier this morning. The trailer has gotten plenty of reaction from both the film and wrestling communities, including from a third-generation Von Erich, Kevin Von Erich's youngest son, Marshall.

Taking to X after the trailer dropped, Marshall began his statement by saying the film wasn't 100% accurate, which he said was due to his father not being involved in the production, while also noting that those close to the family knew that "God played a major role" in the family story. Despite those grievances, Marshall stated he was still excited to see the film, and hoped it would help others who had lost family members. He also complimented "The Iron Claw's" costuming and wardrobe, stating that the film "nailed it."

I knew it wouldn't be 100% accurate because my Dad wasn't Involved but those of you that know our family know that God played a major role in our story. Still excited about it and think it can help a lot of people that are suffering from loss. They nailed the wardrobe tho 😂 https://t.co/yRxIyUvflg — Marshall Von Erich (@MarshallVonEric) October 11, 2023

Marshall's father Kevin, played by Zac Efron, will be the central character of the film, with the trailer focusing on his life, including his relationships with his parents, Fritz and Doris (Holt McCallany and Maura Tierney), brothers Kerry, David, and Mike (Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, and Stanley Simons), and wife, and Marshall's mother, Pam (Lily James). The trailer notably suggested that the fifth Von Erich brother, Chris, would not be included in the film, and he is not listed in the cast. Marshall and his brother Ross will be portrayed in the film by child actors Sam and Leo Franich. Whether "The Iron Claw" does the Von Erichs proud will be revealed this winter, when the film is released in theaters on December 22. "The Iron Claw" also features AEW World Champion MJF, who portrays kayfabe Von Erich brother Lance Von Erich.