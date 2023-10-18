The Tragic Story Of Perro Aguayo Jr.

At its best, professional wrestling plays host to some of the greatest storylines and aspects of entertainment out there, but not one promotion within the theater of sports entertainment is without its real-life tragedies. Some of these tragedies are so horrible, they involve the loss of a wrestler's life. Even more tragic, there have been instances where this happened in the ring, in front of fans, with other performers involved, leaving a lasting impact on those still with us.

In one of these instances, Pedro Aguayo Ramírez, who wrestled as El Hijo del Perro Aguayo and Perro Aguayo Jr. in promotions such as Asistencia, Asesoría y Administración de Espectáculos (AAA), Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), and even in a promotion of his own creation, Perros del Mal (the name of a wrestling stable he performed in), was a victim of one of these tragedies.

Aguayo Jr. died at just 35 years old after what can be described as a "freak accident" when he took a blow from Rey Mysterio in the ring during a match in Tijuana, Mexico on March 21, 2015. After the hit, the match continued for a few minutes before the referee realized something was wrong. Aguayo was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. Staff attempted to revive the star for an hour and a half, to no avail. It was later revealed by the official doctor for the Tijuana Wrestling Commission that Aguayo Jr. died from a heart attack that was brought on by a cervical stroke, suffered due to a broken neck.