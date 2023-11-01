Tony Khan Announces Three-Way Lucha Match For AEW Rampage

There's been a lot of lucha libre talk surrounding AEW over the past few weeks, especially after the promotion entered an agreement with CMLL that led to top star Mistico defeating Rocky Romero on "AEW Rampage." But the AEW/CMLL union has done little to stifle the working relationship between AEW and AAA, which will have its own spotlight on "Rampage" this Friday. On X, AEW owner Tony Khan announced that a three-way lucha match will be taped for "Rampage" tonight, following "AEW Dynamite." The match will see AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo duke it out against Komander and Penta El Zero M.

Tomorrow, 11/1

Live in Louisville#AEWRampage Lucha del Día de los Muertos@vikingo_aaa vs @PENTAELZEROM vs @KomandercrMX Louisville Lucha Libre Lovers, celebrate Day of the Dead TOMORROW with this crazy 3 way fight @kfc_yumcenter +

fans nationwide can see it FRIDAY on Rampage! pic.twitter.com/190S4AoSfJ — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 1, 2023

The "Rampage" bout will serve as the first time fans have seen the highly touted Vikingo on AEW programming since the beginning of September, when Vikingo teamed with Nick Wayne to defeat Gringo Loco and Kip Sabian in tag team action. The longest reigning AAA Mega Champion has since dealt with an injury he suffered while working an ROH taping, as well as numerous bookings on the independent circuit, including a match against Swerve Strickland held by DEFY Wrestling, and a tour of Japan with GCW.

Vikingo will not be the only champion walking into this three-way match, as Komander will enter with both the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship and one-half of the AAA Tag Team Champions, which he holds with Arez. Both luchadors and Penta could also be seen as prime candidates to challenge QT Marshall for the AAA Latin American Championship, after Marshall declared his intent to put the title on the line against "the best luchadors in the world" this past Saturday on "AEW Collision."