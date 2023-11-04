WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Preview: Here's What To Expect

On Saturday, WWE heads to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the 2023 edition of Crown Jewel. There are eight total matches on the card for the premium live event, including a kickoff show match, as well as numerous title bouts, including Roman Reigns taking on LA Knight and a fatal five-way match for the Women's World Championship.

In what may be Reigns' last appearance at a premium live event for the rest of the year, the "Trial Chief" will face off against the white-hot Knight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The pair have been exchanging words for weeks after Knight came to the aid of John Cena, helping Cena defeat Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane. Knight earned the title shot, presumably due to his meteoric rise in popularity with the fans (and thus, merch sales). In recent weeks, Knight has taken issue with Reigns and the fact he doesn't often defend the title, and has said the belt is coming home from Saudi Arabia with him. Knight even had the gall to sit at the head of the table during his contract signing with Reigns last week, furthering issues between the two ahead of their bout.

Meawhile, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will take on Drew McIntyre, who is coming for the title he feels he is owed after carrying the company through the Thunderdome era as champion with no fans in attendance. McIntyre's demeanor has changed on the red brand in recent months. McIntyre has also decided he's not interfering in things that are no longer his business — unless that includes The Judgment Day getting near the title. Of course, Damian Priest and the Money In The Bank briefcase hover over both title matches on the card.