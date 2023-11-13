Sentencing Date Reportedly Set In WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy Sytch DUI Manslaughter Case

After over a year and a half, Tammy Sytch's trial of charges of DUI Manslaughter over her role in the death of a 75-year-old man is finally coming to an end, it may be bringing along massive consequences for the WWE Hall of Famer.

PWInsider confirms that Sytch will be sentenced for said charges on November 27 at 9 a.m. In addition to DUI Manslaughter, Sytch will also be sentenced on three other charges, including multiple counts of DUI causing an injury to a person, and DUI causing damage to property. The sentencing comes after Sytch pleaded no contest to all charges in August, accepting a guilty plea while also not admitting fault or guilt. Between the charges, Sytch could be sentenced to at least 25 years in prison for her actions, with the prosecution said to be seeking over 26 years. Even with potential good behavior lessening her sentence, Sytch would still be required to serve 4 years minimum in prison.

Sytch was first arrested back in May 2022, two months after the March incident where she collided with the victim's car at a traffic stop. Her blood alcohol levels were later shown to be three and a half times over the legal limit, and an unsealed bottle of vodka was said to be found in the car after the accident. Sytch, who stated in court she suffered from PTSD following the incident, has also been sued by the family of the victim, which she had filed to have dismissed last year. No update was provided on the civil suit.