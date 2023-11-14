WWE RAW 11/13/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I really, really like Adam Pearce in the on-screen authority role, which has been rocking for almost four years now, but I wasn't prepared for how much I was going to love him as "Raw" general manager. Is it because he did a good job of shouting "WarGames" last week? A little, yes. But also, I just find him so believable as the quintessential straight man trying to keep at least a finger on the wheel of the chaos that is a pro wrestling show, largely because he makes logical choices. His decision to ban Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and all other members of The Judgment Day not just from ringside, but from the building as a whole, for example, made a ton of sense, and did a masterful job setting up the Drew McIntyre turn (shout-out to the finish of Ciampa vs. Kaiser for reminding everyone that being banned from ringside doesn't necessarily mean you can't still show up, hence Pearce's reasoning).

I've been trying to think of "Raw" general managers I've enjoyed more than Pearce, even in his brief run as the "official" GM. It's a pretty bleak history. The only one I can think of that's comparable is Eric Bischoff, back in the early 2000s when he first stopped dying his hair. That version of Bischoff shares DNA with Pearce, and I think the commonality is this: They both treat the wrestlers like oversized children. Pearce took a hard line with Rhea Ripley Monday night, putting his foot down — no Rhea, you really do have to leave the arena, because I'm the GM and I say so. But when Zoey Stark came out and Ripley told Pearce to shut up because she wanted to hear what Stark had to say, Pearce was just like, "fine, whatever." He's picking his battles, which is just a phenomenal character trait for a wrestling GM, and one that should be instantly recognizable to parents everywhere. "Yes, fine, you can listen to Zoey talk for two minutes, and then it's time to put your shoes on and walk out the door." You give ground in some conflicts in order to gain ground in more important ones, and once that's done you take a moment to shake your head and wonder what the hell you were thinking putting yourself in this situation.

The general manager role has been filled by active or injured performers who all feel too much like one of monkeys to be retable. Adam Pearce is possibly the most relatable a GM character has ever been, and it's legitimately entertaining watching him run this circus.