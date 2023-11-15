Is CM Punk Teasing Involvement In AEW Storyline?

After being the talk of wrestling for the past year, things have been pretty murky regarding CM Punk over the last few months, after he was terminated, with cause, from AEW following an altercation with Jack Perry at All In. Now weeks removed from reports that alleged WWE wasn't looking to sign Punk at this time, the former WWE and AEW World Champion has taken to social media to keep himself in the news, including teasing, of all things, a return to AEW.

On Instagram Stories Tuesday, Punk posted a four-slide story reel with two of the slides, in particular, catching the eye of wrestling fans. The first slide featured an Old Horror Comics panel, with a hero battling a devilish figure, while the final slide featured a WWE promo video of Punk in his wrestling gear, with devil horns and a red complexion, making him appear like Satan himself.

The story, along with some other posts, has led to speculation on social media that Punk could be returning to AEW as the mysterious devil character that has made appearances on programming. Popping up on the "AEW Dynamite" episode that aired right before Punk was terminated, the devil has been seen overseeing attacks on both enemies and friends of AEW World Champion MJF, with the attacks carried out by four masked men. Punk hasn't kept his teases to just AEW, as he's also made posts suggesting he could get involved in the upcoming WarGames match at Survivor Series, taking place in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. As of this week, there have been no reports of Punk entering negotiations with either AEW or WWE, nor anything to suggest a reconciliation between Punk and AEW owner Tony Khan, who was involved in Punk's confrontation with Perry.