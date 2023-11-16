AEW's Austin And Colten Gunn Explain How They Relate To WWE's Dominik Mysterio

Family drama has been a cornerstone of wrestling, and two recent examples of it include the issues between Billy Gunn and The Gunn Brothers in AEW, and the ever-present tensions between Rey and Dominik Mysterio over on WWE.

In a recent interview with "Comicbook," The Gunns explained how their relationship with their father, Billy Gunn, is similar to the Mysterios but also a little different.

"This is why we connect with Dom so much and get along so much with Dom," Austin Gunn said. "Both of our dads are deadbeat dads. I think they're tied."

Colten shared the same sentiment but was more critical of their Hall of Fame father.

"I honestly think maybe ours because Rey didn't adopt a new kid and start running around with him," Colten said. "Whereas our dad just adopted two new kids and won titles with them and is scissoring on national TV and making all this merch. I don't see Rey doing that. He's still upset that his kid is not with him. Our dad, I don't even think he remembers our names."

Austin and Colten's relationship with Billy first soured when he showed signs of taking a liking to The Acclaimed. After the brothers blindsided their father with an attack on the August 17, 2022 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Anthony Bowens and Max Caster provided him with a helping hand. The trio is currently in their first reign as the AEW World Trios Champions, capturing the title from House of Black at All In earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Dominik has been extremely vocal about his disdain for Rey over the past year after turning his back on his father at last year's Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event and becoming a member of Judgment Day.