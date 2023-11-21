WWE RAW 11/20/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

"I will talk and you will listen."

Now there's a preamble guaranteed to make sure the speaker's audience will get the message as intended. Nevertheless, that's how Drew McIntyre began his promo at the start of "WWE Raw," a speech meant to clarify his purpose in attacking Jey Uso and costing him and Cody Rhodes their shot at the WWE tag titles during their match with the current champions, Finn Balor and Damian Priest of the Judgment Day.

Over the course of his diatribe, McIntyre maintained he's the same man we've been watching since he was 22 years old, and if you have to ask the million-dollar question, then you must not know him very well. That question, of course, was whether or not he'd joined The Judgment Day, and the answer, of course, was no. They're just a means to an end, that end being "Jey Uso in a cage." McIntyre did a great job of putting the heat on the fans themselves, saying his character shift should be obvious to anyone who's been paying attention. If you're a fan of his, he needn't explain himself, and if you've turned on him — since, in this false dichotomy, there's no option to be a fan of his and not approve of his actions — then he doesn't give a damn what you think.

McIntyre's Machiavellian and near-megalomaniacal insouciance is particularly effective because he's really not wrong per sé; he just might see things differently than you. He spoke the truth, or his truth. He did indeed give Jey Uso the benefit of looking him in the eye before dropping his arse, something he never received from the former Bloodline member when he and his family cost McIntyre the greatest prize on the greatest stage — the Undisputed Universal Championship — in Cardif, Wales, (not far from his home country of Scotland) at Clash at the Castle, in front of his own family.

Why should Drew get over it?