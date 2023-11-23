Dave Meltzer Gives Possible Reason For Mercedes Mone Not Joining AEW Yet

Mercedes Mone was shown in the crowd at AEW All In, leading to speculation about her potentially joining Tony Khan's promotion. However, the former WWE Superstar hasn't yet been unveiled as a member of the AEW roster, but journalist Dave Meltzer believes there's a reason for the silence.

On the latest edition of the "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer said that AEW might be holding off on pushing Mone until she's recovered from her current injury. Mone hurt her ankle at NJPW STRONG Resurgence in May, and she's been recovering from the setback ever since.

Mone was reportedly set to wrestle at All In, but the injury prevented her from participating in the historic event. However, Mone and AEW's relationship is reportedly very positive, and she's said to be very open to working with the promotion. Furthermore, Kris Statlander says the AEW women's locker room is waiting to take on Mone, suggesting that she's expected to wrestle for the company at some point.

The former WWE Superstar returned to the squared circle at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, appearing after the IWGP Women's Championship match to confront Kairi. Mone captured the title at NJPW Battle in the Valley the following month, only to lose it at STARDOM All-Star Grand Queendom in April.

Mone isn't the only former WWE Superstar to be linked with AEW lately. Ronda Rousey recently teamed with Marina Shaffir for an "ROH on HonorClub" episode, and Khan has expressed an interest in working with her again. That said, Meltzer believes Rousey's appearance was a one-shot deal as she left WWE to focus on her family, meaning that she probably doesn't want to commit to another company.