Report: Backstage Reactions In WWE And AEW To CM Punk's Return At Survivor Series

CM Punk's return at WWE Survivor Series was a moment to behold for fans, marking the end of a nine-year wait following his initial departure. His spell in AEW, starting in 2021, came to an end earlier this year as he was fired with cause following an alleged backstage incident with Jack Perry. His firing would have come as no shock when taking into account the several issues he shared with those in the locker room – including EVPs Kenny Omega, Matt, and Nick Jackson – but it's been made abundantly clear that those in WWE also share bad blood with the "Cult of Personality".

PWTorch's Wade Keller reported after Punk's return that while it's not clear who exactly knew he would be returning to WWE, Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre were both given a heads-up out of respect. Rollins was visibly rattled by Punk's emergence, owing to their own personal issues, but it's been speculated he may well be working an angle considering he was reportedly informed prior. Drew McIntyre was similarly reported to have left the building unhappy, but it's unclear whether this is Punk-related.

As far as the rest of the locker room is concerned, a veteran supposedly remarked to Keller: "I get it. I'd have been p*ssed too for being left in the dark... But they need to get over it." It was later noted that CM Punk was going to have a challenge in winning over his new colleagues, considering his inflammatory comments toward the promotion over the years. They are also said to be aware of his issues in AEW, so there is a perception that he is now eating his words upon his return. Another veteran was said to have opined that the decision to bring Punk back will be measured by what the former AEW star gets up to in the next few months.