Report: Backstage Reactions In WWE And AEW To CM Punk's Return At Survivor Series
CM Punk's return at WWE Survivor Series was a moment to behold for fans, marking the end of a nine-year wait following his initial departure. His spell in AEW, starting in 2021, came to an end earlier this year as he was fired with cause following an alleged backstage incident with Jack Perry. His firing would have come as no shock when taking into account the several issues he shared with those in the locker room – including EVPs Kenny Omega, Matt, and Nick Jackson – but it's been made abundantly clear that those in WWE also share bad blood with the "Cult of Personality".
PWTorch's Wade Keller reported after Punk's return that while it's not clear who exactly knew he would be returning to WWE, Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre were both given a heads-up out of respect. Rollins was visibly rattled by Punk's emergence, owing to their own personal issues, but it's been speculated he may well be working an angle considering he was reportedly informed prior. Drew McIntyre was similarly reported to have left the building unhappy, but it's unclear whether this is Punk-related.
As far as the rest of the locker room is concerned, a veteran supposedly remarked to Keller: "I get it. I'd have been p*ssed too for being left in the dark... But they need to get over it." It was later noted that CM Punk was going to have a challenge in winning over his new colleagues, considering his inflammatory comments toward the promotion over the years. They are also said to be aware of his issues in AEW, so there is a perception that he is now eating his words upon his return. Another veteran was said to have opined that the decision to bring Punk back will be measured by what the former AEW star gets up to in the next few months.
Thoughts about CM Punk's return from inside AEW
On the AEW side of things, Keller reported that one wrestler who had fallen to the side of not missing Punk in AEW had told of their belief that he would have a smoother ride in WWE. The reasoning noted was a belief that WWE has better leadership on every level when compared to AEW. However, it was also said that AEW's locker room morale had improved since he departed. Regardless, they believe that Paul Leveque will prove to be a greater source of leadership for Punk than Tony Khan, and Punk should have a greater incentive to behave since he can prove his point that he was never the issue behind the scenes at AEW.
CM Punk was fired from AEW with cause shortly after an alleged backstage altercation with Jack Perry. The pair had reportedly clashed before All In over a planned spot involving real glass – sugar glass is deemed much safer by industry standards – and Perry remarked on-air about the fact he was using the real variety. As Tony Khan announced Punk's departure, he noted that he felt his life was in danger, spurring bad faith that he was being hyperbolic on the matter. Punk had previously sat next to Khan during Full Gear 2022's media scrum as he went off on "Hangman" Adam Page, the EVPs, and Colt Cabana. That was reportedly what had led to another alleged backstage altercation, this time with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, and he was on hiatus until June earlier this year as a result. During this time, he also took digs at Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho on social media. So it's fair to say there was no love lost between Punk and AEW's locker room.