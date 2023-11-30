Why Tony Khan Feels It's Important To Give Sting A Proper AEW Send-Off

Following the announcement of Sting's plan to retire from in-ring competition at AEW Revolution 2024, AEW President Tony Khan issued massive praise for Sting's legacy in the business. Khan also noted his intentions to provide a proper closing to Sting's wrestling career. In a new interview with "BBC," Khan further explained why he wants to create a meaningful send-off for "The Icon."

"I think it's incredibly, incredibly important for us to make sure Sting gets a great send-off. He absolutely deserves it. He's a legend in wrestling with decades of experience. Sting is beloved, and I'm very excited about Sting's retirement tour, which is embarked," Khan said.

While Sting is set on hanging up his boots at Revolution, Khan is keen on still having him involved with AEW in a non-wrestling capacity, especially for the company's return to Wembley Stadium in August 2024 for All In.

"Sting was a huge part of the original AEW All In [at] Wembley Stadium," Khan said. "When Sting came out to Metallica, what a great moment. 'Seek & Destroy' will be something that will live on in perpetuity in the video library. It's a great moment. I hope Sting will come [to next year's event]. He'll be retired at that point, but I hope he'll still come be an ambassador because he's in many ways AEW's greatest legend. And I think he's one of wrestling's greatest legends."

Since returning to the ring at AEW Revolution 2021, Sting has been primarily aligned with former TNT Champion Darby Allin. Most recently, the duo teamed up with Adam Copeland to defeat Christian Cage, Luchasaurus (now known as Killswitch), and Nick Wayne at AEW Full Gear.

