MJF Offers An Update On His Condition Ahead Of AEW Dynamite

It's been a painful few weeks for MJF. The AEW World Champion is dealing with not one, but two injuries, a dislocated hip and a torn labrum, both of which occurred during his title defense against Jay White at Full Gear. The injuries are new territory for MJF, who has largely gone through his AEW tenure without any significant wear or tear. Alas, it appears it won't stop him from being seen going forward, including on tonight's "AEW Dynamite."

Taking to X, MJF began his tweet on a down note, revealing that his injuries had left him increasingly uncomfortable, to the point that he admitted he hadn't slept the night before. Despite that, the AEW World Champion revealed he was determined to appear on tonight's "Dynamite," and indicated he would have plenty to say via a cryptic final few statements. "I hear it all. I read it all. I see it all," MJF tweeted. "I'm wide awake in more ways than one. Let's restore the feeling."

I didn't sleep a wink. In a shit ton of pain and can't get comfortable. But it's Wednesday. We got a show to put on. I hear it all. I read it all. I see it all. I'm wide awake in more ways than one. Let's restore the feeling. #AEWDynamite — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) November 29, 2023

Whatever MJF's final few words mean, the AEW World Champion has plenty on his plate even aside from the injuries, as he continues to have a target on his back from the mysterious devil figure stalking him, as well as former ally turned enemy Wardlow. The biggest obstacle ahead of MJF, however, remains Samoa Joe, who is currently set to challenge the wounded champion at AEW Worlds End on December 30, which happens to take place in MJF's hometown of Long Island, New York.