Konnan Describes Working With Former AEW Star QT Marshall In AAA

Veteran wrestler and producer QT Marshall announced his departure from AEW recently, citing the company "heading in a different direction" as the reason for his resignation. It was subsequently reported that Marshall was unhappy with AEW operating more in the style of NJPW, emphasizing in-ring action more than storylines, and that his preferred vision for AEW no longer aligned with Tony Khan's.

Speaking on Marshall's departure, AAA executive Konnan praised Marshall for being a consummate professional after working with him during his brief stint as AAA Latin American Champion. "It's been incredibly easy to work with him," Konnan told his "K100" podcast. "He's professional, he shows up on time, he's in shape ... he's f***ing professional. That's the key word. He's gotten over, and everything we've asked him to do, he's done it. He's been great to work with."

Konnan believes that Marshall has received unwarranted hate on social media for not his strongly-worded tweet but his stint in AEW. "He's a really good worker and there's a reason he's done really well in Mexico. People are very hateful, on Twitter, for whatever reason."

While there's no update on Marshall's immediate future in the wrestling business, "Fightful Select" is reporting that MLW has significant interest in roping him in as a member of its revamped front office, citing his ability to don various hats as an in-ring talent, producer, trainer, and executive. There's also been chatter of Marshall possibly joining his friend Cody Rhodes in WWE, with "Fightful" noting that several talents are pushing the promotion to bring him in for "a variety of roles."