Kyle O'Reilly Hints At AEW Return For Upcoming Canadian Tour

While AEW spent this past Tuesday and Wednesday up in Montreal, Quebec, Canada for "AEW Dynamite," "AEW Rampage," and "AEW Collision," soon the promotion will have an extended tour of the Great White North, with shows across the country scheduled for this upcoming spring. And no one appears to be happier than injured AEW star, and Canadian, Kyle O'Reilly. Taking to his Instagram Story on Thursday, O'Reilly posted the entire schedule for AEW's Canadian tour, along with the following message.

"I might be a wrestler again by this time," O'Reilly said, ending his message with a finger's crossed emoji. O'Reilly hasn't been seen on AEW TV since August 3, 2022, after which he underwent neck fusion surgery. After months of little news regarding his condition, it was revealed earlier this week that O'Reilly had been spotted backstage at AEW shows, and it was believed that his return to television could be on the horizon. O'Reilly's post, however, suggests that his return to the ring will likely be closer to the spring than in the immediate future.

The former ROH and WWE star joined AEW in December 2021, shortly after his contract with WWE expired. He would immediately reunite with former Undisputed Era teammates Adam Cole and Bobby Fish, and would compete both as a singles star and in the tag team division with Fish as reDragon. O'Reilly last wrestled back in June 2022, months before his last TV appearance, losing to Jon Moxley in a match to determine who would face Hiroshi Tanahashi for the AEW Interim World Championship at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door.