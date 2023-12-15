Backstage Worker Will Washington Teases Plans For AEW Worlds End

While Ring of Honor Final Battle will take precedence this week, the big event for AEW owner Tony Khan in December is AEW Worlds End, scheduled for December 30. The event will be the first-ever pay-per-view AEW has put on in December, and one member of AEW's backstage team is hinting that the promotion is ready to go the extra mile to make it a special one.

During the latest episode of "AEW Unrestricted," AEW wrestling administrator coordinator Will Washington spoke about the upcoming pay-per-view and – without giving anything away — suggested that Worlds End will feature some new matchups for fans to sink their teeth into.

"You're going to be seeing some matches that you've never seen at all, to put on my creative hat for a second," Washington said. "There's going to be matches on this card that have never happened before."

With little less than two weeks to go, Worlds End is still taking shape, with only two matches confirmed. The first would not fit Washington's description, as it will feature AEW World Champion MJF defending the title against Samoa Joe, in a rematch from "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" earlier this year, where MJF narrowly squeaked by Joe to retain the championship.

The other match scheduled for the pay-per-view is the final of the ongoing Continental Classic tournament, where the winner will receive the first-ever AEW Triple Crown Championship, which will combine the New Japan Strong Openweight, ROH World, and AEW Continental Championships. With two weeks to go, the race to the final remains close, with Brody King, Bryan Danielson, and Andrade El Idolo tied atop the Blue League with 6 points, while Swerve Strickland and Jon Moxley are tied atop the Gold League with 9 points.

