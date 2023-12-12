Photo: AEW's Tay Melo Shares Pic With Her And Sammy Guevara's Newborn Daughter

Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara welcomed their first child, Luna Melo Guevara, into the world last month. Guevara announced the news on social media while posting an image of himself, Melo, and their baby daughter at the hospital. After spending some time at home adjusting to life as a mother, Melo has now shared a new photo of herself and her newborn.

One day I'll tell y'all everything I had to go through to be here with my little one today. I'm the happiest person alive.

Thank you so much Jesus.

I'm so grateful for our family and our life. pic.twitter.com/YRf4GYP8cs — TAYNARA MELO GUEVARA (@taymelo) December 12, 2023

"One day I'll tell y'all everything I had to go through to be here with my little one today," Melo wrote on X. "I'm the happiest person alive. Thank you so much Jesus. I'm so grateful for our family and our life."



Melo and Guevara, who tied the knot in August 2022, first announced they were expecting a child at Double or Nothing in May. The following month, it was revealed the couple would be welcoming a baby girl. Melo shared a professional photo of her "embracing the beauty of motherhood" a month prior to giving birth. Given her pregnancy — although Maria Kanellis did capture the WWE 24/7 Championship while she was carrying a baby — Melo has been absent from AEW programming for several months. Guevara, on the other hand, has been off television recently, dealing with a concussion he suffered at AEW's inaugural WrestleDream event on October 1. However, it was recently reported that Guevera has been cleared for an in-ring return.