AEW's Thunder Rosa Discusses The Phone Call From Tony Khan She's Ready To Receive

It hasn't been an easy path for Thunder Rosa to return to the ring. The former AEW Women's World Champion has been inactive for over a year with a back injury. Nevertheless, she has spent most of that time rehabbing, doing practice matches, and traveling to AEW shows where she has performed Spanish commentary – all in the hopes of being prepared for when she is ready to step between the ropes once again. During an appearance on San Antonio's NBC4, Rosa spoke about what is left before she can return to the world of professional wrestling in the way she had before.

"I am ready. Whenever that call ... when my boss says 'It's time for you to return' — I'm super excited, and I cannot wait to show to the world and all you fans that have been supporting me all this time that I am ready and have a lot more to give."

The perfect opportunity for Rosa to return to the ring may be just around the corner. "AEW Collision" will be running its final show of the year in San Antonio at the Frost Bank Center on December 23. The former champ has had quite a bit of success in her hometown in years past. In fact, it was in San Antonio where she defeated rival Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. to capture the AEW Women's World Championship in a Steel Cage Match on a March 2022 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit NBC4 and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription