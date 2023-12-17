Samoa Joe Vows To 'Pummel' Fellow AEW Star

In less than two weeks, Samoa Joe will challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship — a rematch of their previous title bout that took place at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam." While MJF initially offered to defend his title on the November 22 episode of "Dynamite," Joe insisted that they face off at AEW Worlds End instead, giving MJF an opportunity to be further healed up from his current injuries. With the event now sitting on the horizon, Joe asserts that his mercy for MJF has since been put aside, as he vows to deliver a brutal beatdown to the Long Island native.

"I think everybody knows what I'm going to do [to MJF]," Joe told "Niko Knows Best." "I'm going to pummel him unmercifully, snatch his soul, and beat him until he hands it to me and begs me to stop. That is what's on the agenda, but like I said, leading into our last big televised event before we get into Worlds End, we might start the party a little bit early if the opportunity presents itself."

Amidst MJF's title defense against Joe at "Dynamite: Grand Slam," his tag team partner Adam Cole injured his foot while taking a jump off the entrance ramp. As a result, Cole was sidelined from action, prompting Joe to step up in Cole's place on AEW's Full Gear Zero Hour pre-show to assist MJF in defending the ROH Tag Team Championships. This move, however, was enacted under the condition that MJF provide Joe with one more chance to wrestle him for the AEW World Championship. After a successful defense of the ROH Tag Team Championships, the two will now once again square off in MJF's hometown of Long Island.

This time, though, Joe plans to produce a different outcome. "I want the finest version of MJF to show up, so that when I destroy him completely in front of all his friends and loved ones, there are no excuses," Joe said.

