TNA Wrestling Announces Jade Chung As New Ring Announcer

Plenty of changes are going around Impact Wrestling at the moment, as it looks to transition back into TNA Wrestling next month at Hard to Kill. Outside of the ring the promotion has a new action figure line set to debut in 2024 and has also partnered up with Endeavor for a new streaming service, TNA+, that will launch on January 5. And in at least one aspect, the onscreen presentation will be changing as well.

On X Monday afternoon, TNA/Impact announced that Jade Chung will be their new ring announcer going forward. Chung will replace long-time announcer David Penzer who announced his departure from TNA/Impact following Impact Final Resolution 9 days ago.

BREAKING: @JadeChung11 is the new ring announcer for TNA Wrestling! pic.twitter.com/PI9gMfTkQO — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 18, 2023

Not long after the news broke, Chung took to X herself, revealing how crazy excited she was to take the role, and that she would "rock the mic and make my fellow peers proud." Chung's husband, Impact star and former World Champion Josh Alexander, was similarly overjoyed, expressing pride in Chung and her dedication to wrestling over her career, and that their son, Jett, would now have "another hero to emulate & look up to."

I am so CRAZY excited to be your TNA ring announcer!!! I'm gonna rock that mic and make my fellow peers proud! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/PXO2uklORp — Jade Chung (@JadeChung11) December 18, 2023

Very proud of this lady. 20+ yrs in wrestling. Whether it be wrestling, managing, photography or ring announcing she takes everything insanely serious. Now as the official ring announcer for the new era of #TNAWrestling Also...

Jett Jett has another hero to emulate & look up... https://t.co/bPvgtPBYln — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) December 18, 2023

From Guelph, Ontario, Canada, Chung entered the wrestling industry in 2003, and gained notoriety as a manager while working for Ring of Honor in the mid-2000s, with her clients including Frankie Kazarian, Jimmy Rave, and AEW/ROH star Scorpio Sky. Though Chung had largely been inactive in wrestling in the 2010s, she has been seen frequently in Impact Wrestling over the last few years, working as a member of the broadcast team, while also getting involved in several storylines involving Alexander, including his feud with Bully Ray.