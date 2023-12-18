Backstage News On Whether CM Punk Is Scheduled For Monday's WWE Raw

CM Punk is reportedly not backstage at "WWE Raw" at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa on Monday night. According to PWInsider, Punk is not scheduled for the taping. Punk last appeared on WWE television last week on "Raw" and signed an exclusive contract with the red brand after his shocking return at WWE Survivor Series: War Games last month. He also declared himself for the Royal Rumble on last week's episode during a heated interaction in the ring with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, which saw Rollins once again declare his hatred for the "Second City Saint."

Punk has recently been backstage at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando during "WWE NXT" tapings following his on-screen appearance at "NXT's" Deadline premium live event. He has reportedly been advising young talent backstage, watching matches with them, and giving them advice. Various "NXT" talents have been posting photos to social media alongside Punk.