WWE RAW 12/18/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

While I absolutely loved the "Miracle On 34th Street Fight" and I am forever a sucker for gimmick matches, the stipulation behind this one just didn't land for me. R-Truth opened the show still thinking he was in The Judgment Day and last week's beat down was just "initiation," and he didn't seem to realize the street fight against the newest actual Judgment Day member, JD McDonagh, was already set. While the entire interaction between Truth and Judgment Day was funny and enjoyable, the stipulation set by Truth just didn't make sense. Loser leaves Judgment Day; It's funny because Truth isn't actually in the stable and all, and that's not the part I have an issue with. It's the fact McDonagh lost the match, but remained in the group without much of a fight, that I take issue with.

McDonagh lost in kind of a major way in a silly gimmick match — Truth was able to put him through a table, whether that was because his shirt ripped and something went awry or not. You'd think there would be a bigger fight in the backstage segment later on in the night. Dominik Mysterio, of all people tried to make McDonagh feel better, while Priest just told McDonagh he was out of the group. Finn Balor — who fought to bring McDonagh into the group in the first place — just stood back and waved in a condescending manner, which I thought was VERY strange. He didn't say much during the entire segment and didn't go to bat for his friend. It took Rhea Ripley to tell Priest to basically back off, and McDonagh leaving Judgment Day wasn't discussed again. If that was going to be the case, why even have this silly stipulation in the first place? To make a gimmick match all the more sillier, I would have made the stipulation that if R-Truth wins, he's added to the stable. He could even still win, and Judgment Day could beat him down afterward to once again keep him out of the group. But this seemed unnecessary and didn't do much for anyone.

With all the infighting in Judgment Day regarding McDonagh even joining in the first place, the angle should have gone somewhere. That doesn't seem to be the case, and his loss against Truth will be forgotten by the new year. It also seemed pretty final to me when it comes to the "Truth joins The Judgment Day" story, which is rather sad, as it was a funny, bright highlight of "Raw" for a while there. In 2024, I'm hoping there's more to McDonagh being pushed back out of Judgment Day (I'm just not a fan in the first place and I don't think he fits well), and even more importantly, R-Truth getting another comedy storyline that's just as funny as this one.

Written by Daisy Ruth