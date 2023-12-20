MJF Explains Why AEW Worlds End Means More To Him Than Headlining All In

Next weekend, Maxwell Jacob Friedman will defend the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe at AEW Worlds End inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum – a venue roughly 25 minutes away from MJF's hometown of Plainview, New York. And while the crowd capacity may be much smaller than that of AEW All In at Wembley Stadium, performing in front of his home crowd means so much more. On "SI Media with Jimmy Traina," MJF further explained why this upcoming title match holds an elevated significance to him.

"So I main evented in front of 84,000 people at Wembley Stadium. I think this one means more. I grew up in the barn. I grew up in that s***hole. It's my s***hole. It's our s***hole. I'm everyone's scumbag. It's super kinetic. It feels right," MJF said. "They renovated [Nassau Coliseum]. I'm almost upset because we like our things the way we originally associate with it. But now, honestly, it's a gorgeous stadium. The seating arrangements are much better. The chairs don't break like they used to when I was a kid. I'm just happy. I'm in a really good place right now mentally. Physically, not so much. I tore my labrum. We can get into that, I guess, but I'm just really happy. I'm proud of this title reign."

As MJF approaches this title defense with much delight, his challenger, Samoa Joe, has plans to spoil his mood, recently stating his intention to "snatch [MJF's] soul" while he mercilessly pummels him in front of his friends and family. Before Joe and MJF meet at AEW Worlds End though, they are slated to meet face-to-face on "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday.

