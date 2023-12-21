Why Kevin Sullivan Says MJF Won't Be The Be-All And End-All For WWE

There's a great deal of speculation circulating around Maxwell Jacob Friedman and his next destination in wrestling. While MJF recently claimed that his current AEW contract expires early next month, there is belief behind the scenes that the performer already signed another contract with AEW last year, keeping him in the promotion through 2027. Cody Rhodes clearly wants MJF to join him in WWE, but on a recent episode of "Tuesday with the Taskmaster," former WCW star Kevin Sullivan shared his belief that the AEW star could run into some roadblocks in the bigger promotion.

"[MJF] is not going to be the be-all to end all," Sullivan said. "All the people in front of him, all the great performers. If he was off of TV for two weeks, would that many people forget about him? After the third week that he was off TV, would [fans] be demanding that he be on TV? I mean, they're so stacked."

Sullivan complimented the promotion for being on a hot streak right now, saying that WWE can do no wrong in the eyes of fans. In this current climate, the veteran feels that MJF might have a hard time finding a spot to fit in.

Regardless of whether MJF's contract actually expires next month or not, the AEW World Champion has implied that he intends to stay with the promotion. Before the end of 2023, MJF still has to defend his ROH World Tag Team Championship next week against two anonymous minions of AEW's mysterious Devil. On top of that, MJF will have to defend the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe at AEW Worlds End on December 30.

