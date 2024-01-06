Ryan Nemeth Explains How 'Hollywood Hunk' Became His AEW Nickname

Given his less-than-stellar win-loss record in AEW, Ryan Nemeth is mostly known for what he's doing out of the ring these days, from starring in "Being the Elite" to having backstage altercations with one CM Punk. But the "Hollywood Hunk" has managed to remain a mainstay in AEW nonetheless since joining in 2021, and has even found time to expand his Hollywood profile, portraying Gino Hernandez in Sean Durkin's "The Iron Claw."

But how exactly did Nemeth go from the brother of Dolph Ziggler to the "Hollywood Hunk?" In an interview with "Drop the Mic," Nemeth revealed the origins for his AEW gimmick began years ago, when he, two future AEW stars, and one future WWE star, were all trying to work their way up WWE developmental.

"When I was in NXT, and some of my best friends were Brodie Lee, who was Luke Harper then, or Trent Berretta or Sami Zayn...we would all go to the beach together every weekend," Nemeth said. "But I was more of a beach guy than anyone else. Any free time when we didn't have a show, I was at the beach...So they made this joke, they would call me 'The Local Beach Hunk. The Local Hunk.' And I thought it was kind of a fun, silly thing."