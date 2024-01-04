AEW Dynamite 01/03/24: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

"This year is our year" is a familiar phrase. Whether it's uttered by somebody trying to find new success in their years-long ambitions or a chronically losing sports team trying to manifest wins (Liverpool Football Club and Scuderia Ferrari fans, sorry), promises that the current year will somehow be different than the rest are usually empty. After watching Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite," though, this year might actually be the year women's wrestling fans have waited for.

Mariah May's in-ring debut match against Queen Aminata was by no means perfect, but it was great in its planning and in its execution. Putting May in the ring with a six-year veteran like Aminata was a wise decision — while May has had experience wrestling in Japan, Aminata is a seasoned talent who was able to fill in any gaps that a newer wrestler like May might leave. Both women were energetic in their match-up, and it reflected in their offense. Each strike and chop emitted a satisfying snap, and May's aggression specifically added to her mean girl persona. Their interaction felt more hostile than most women's contests, which is refreshing to see.

May's victory over Aminata was expected, but appreciated. After hyping up May for so long, having her win in a more combative match-up felt right. What was not expected (but was definitely appreciated) was Deonna Purrazzo strutting to the ring to announce that she is All Elite.

The former three-time Impact Knockouts Champion is a great addition to the AEW women's locker room, and having her make her first appearance in her hometown is a wonderful way to start off the new year. Purrazzo sounded a bit anxious in her promo, but after receiving such a warm and uproarious welcome from the New Jersey crowd, anybody would be. Purrazzo and May's interaction was nothing mindblowing objectively, but the implications of their interaction are exciting. Purrazzo laid out a clear plan to target AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm, and May continued her belligerent streak by calling Purrazzo a "b****" on live television. There is a great balance between direction and ambiguity here — Purrazzo's ambitions are clear, and are a great foundation for her future in AEW. Her choice to confront Storm through May also gives fans something to look forward to, as they speculate on who "The Virtuosa" will pursue first. It all feels very thought-out, which is not something that the AEW women's division is consistently known for. Now, the division feels revitalized, just in time for 2024. This year will be our year, women's wrestling fans.

Written by Angeline Phu