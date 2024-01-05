Britt Baker Explains Why This 2023 AEW PPV Will Never Be Topped

Britt Baker has been a part of several history-making moments for All Elite Wrestling, but there is a specific one that she believes may never be surpassed. During a recent interview with "Ring The Belle," Baker looked back on the surreal experience of competing in front of over 70,000 spectators for the first All In event under the AEW banner. This pay-per-view, which took place at Wembley Stadium in London, saw Baker vie for the AEW Women's Championship in a four-way match against Saraya, Toni Storm, and defending titleholder Hikaru Shida.

"I don't know that that [show] can ever be topped just because it was such a 'wow we did this' moment," Baker said. "The people that were part of the first All In, we will always have a special bond – the ones that also were able to wrestle at Wembley [Stadium]. To think that we did this, like we helped create this mega monster where we just sold over 85,000 tickets, or whatever the number was, in Wembley, that's insane. That's unheard of. If you would have told me that at the first All In, I would have laughed and said 'You're nuts. You're crazy.' But it was very pivotal, and I think no matter what, that's always going to be a top moment. I didn't win, I didn't lose either, but I think that's one of my favorite moments of my career."

With All In 2023 now in the rearview mirror, AEW President Tony Khan has already begun hyping up 2024's All In — an event that is set to return to Wembley Stadium on August 25. In anticipation of this UK showcase, Khan has expressed his hope to see the homecomings of some of the company's England natives, one of which is Baker's ally, Jamie Hayter, who has been sidelined with injury since last May.

