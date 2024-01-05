Stevie Ray Comments On 'Unicorn' Jade Cargill Jumping From AEW To WWE

Backed by her striking physique and captivating aura, Jade Cargill was previously touted as a "tailor-made" fit for WWE by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. And while Cargill has yet to wrestle an official match for WWE, WWE Hall of Famer Stevie Ray has now issued similar sentiments about the new signee, describing her as one of wrestling's rare "unicorn" talents.

"There are some people that are unicorns," Ray told "The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling." "And for anybody out there that don't understand what that means — you can see 50,000 horses, you can see 50,000 mules, you can see 50,000 cows, bulls, but how often do you see a unicorn? People will pay money just to see the unicorn. It doesn't have to do anything. It just has to exist, because it's a myth. How often do you get to see a unicorn? Only in your dreams, and that goes back to what you're saying – the 'wow' factor. We got a lot of women on this show. You got beautiful women on the [podcast] show also, but in the wrestling business or on television, period, these kind of people don't exist ... When I saw that [Cargill signed to WWE], I was like, 'Okay, they're probably put her down there to school, the training facility, and train her the way they want her to work. We're going to make some money off of this.'"

After making the jump from AEW to WWE, Cargill made several on-screen appearances as she visited the set of "WWE NXT," "WWE SmackDown," "WWE Raw," and WWE's Fastlane premium live event. Cargill was last seen on the October 24 episode of "NXT," where she watched Lyra Valkyria dethrone Becky Lynch to become new the "NXT" Women's Champion. As of this writing, it remains unclear when Cargill will make her WWE in-ring debut, although WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque assured that it will happen when Cargill is fully ready to do so.

