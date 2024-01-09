Video: WWE's Zelina Vega And Dakota Kai Celebrate Impressive Milestone With New Tattoos

WWE stars Dakota Kai and Zelina Vega marked a significant achievement by commemorating the moment with tattoos featuring two characters from the Pokemon franchise.

Vega recently announced on social media that her YouTube channel with Kai recently crossed 15,000 subscribers.

"Guys, we made it, we made it to 15k," Zelina began the video that she posted on social media. The two then went to a tattoo parlor to commemorate reaching 15,000 subscribers and got Pokemon tattoos, with Zelina getting a Seel tattoo, while Dakota got a Vulpix one. The duo ended the video by thanking the fans for taking them to 15,000 subscribers.

Celebrating 15k with @ImKingKota with TADDOOS MATE !! Watch the newest yet unhinged video here: https://t.co/Kl4nVFuMrr pic.twitter.com/gc73DjSGPz — ZV (@ZelinaVegaWWE) January 8, 2024

The two WWE stars started their YouTube channel, "ZELVX and CHARLIE GIRL" last year, which is dedicated to gaming. But they have also talked about haunted houses, horror stories, TV characters, and stories from their childhood on the podcast. The channel has primarily featured the duo, but Zelina's husband and AEW star Malakai Black has also made an appearance in one of their videos. The duo released their first episode of the podcast in September and their channel reached 15,000 subscribers in just over three months.

Kai and Vega, who are both a part of the "WWE SmackDown" roster have yet to meet each other in the ring. Kai has been out of action since May, having suffered a serious injury and will likely return sometime soon, while Vega hasn't wrestled since the December 15 edition of "SmackDown."