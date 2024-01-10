AEW Tag Team Reportedly In Town For AEW Dynamite

AEW returns to their home base of Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida for tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite: Homecoming," and there's plenty of anticipation in the air for the show. But it wouldn't be a homecoming show without some of AEW's biggest stars, which may be why two of the men responsible for founding AEW may be set to return.

PWInsider Elite reports that The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, are expected to be backstage for tonight's "Dynamite." It is not confirmed whether the duo will be appearing on camera or will be working in a backstage capacity, although it's believed that the Bucks' return to television is set to occur very soon.

The Bucks haven't been seen in AEW since AEW Full Gear when they lost to Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. Per the stipulations of the match, the Bucks lost the right to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Titles, which they had previously won at AEW WrestleDream. Following the match, both Matt and Nick were seen throwing a tantrum at ringside, in a similar scene to when the duo, and "Hangman" Adam Page, lost the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships weeks earlier.

The tantrums, and subsequent time off, were believed to be setting up a heel turn for the Bucks, with reports suggesting the duo would be heading up a faction featuring long-time friends Brandon Cutler and Colt Cabana upon their return. Whether or not those plans come to fruition for the former two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions remains to be seen.