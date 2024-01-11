AEW Dynamite 01/10/24: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

AEW at its core is best known for providing incredible professional wrestling, and that's something that the opening match did in spades this week. Everybody knows what they're getting with Claudio Castagnoli and Adam Page — they're two proven commodities on the AEW roster who are always capable of delivering high-quality encounters. Therefore, it's not a surprise that putting them against each other led to a fantastic opening match.

Tony Khan is currently trying to reheat "Hangman" to the point where he can be seen as a threat to the AEW World Championship, so giving him big wins against credible wrestlers like Castagnoli is crucial. Having it be a clean win was important, particularly considering that later on in the sho,w Page confronted Samoa Joe and made it clear he's coming after the title. However, the loss didn't hurt Castagnoli either; he was competitive throughout the entire match, with the back-and-forth action being the high point of the entire show from a quality perspective.

The audience was engaged from start to finish as the two wrestlers utilized the entire ringside area, making the most of the unique Daily's Place setup, which once again highlights the talent of both men. They didn't jam-pack this contest with lots of finishers and near falls, either — instead, they told the story of building up to that point, with Page teasing the Buckshot Lariat several times only to be denied by Castagnoli. The pair proved that even without any backstory, it is still possible to engage a crowd with good wrestling, rather than a spot-fest of false finishes, which was refreshing to witness.

Written by Matthew Wilkinson