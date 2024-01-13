Spoiler: Former NXT Champion Reportedly Listed For A Match On Tonight's WWE SmackDown

For fans of "WWE NXT," tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown" is apparently can't-miss. According to an internal show rundown obtained by Fightful Select, former "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes will be making his return to the blue brand, and will be wrestling Austin Theory.

The rundown also lists Theory as being ringside for his tag team partner Grayson Waller's match with Cameron Grimes — it would stand to reason that Hayes' appearance and match with Theory will be set up during or after Waller vs. Grimes. Hayes already has plenty of history with Waller, who he wrestled on several occasions in "NXT" before Waller was called up over the summer; Hayes also defeated Waller in his "SmackDown" debut this past December, a first-round match in the tournament to crown a new contender for WWE United States Champion Logan Paul. Hayes ended up losing to the eventual tournament winner, Kevin Owens, in the second round — Owens, it should be noted, also has recent history with Waller and Theory, even helping cost Waller a match against Hayes' compatriot, Trick Williams, on a recent episode of "NXT."

If Hayes does appear tonight, it could mark an interesting waypoint in the career of the former Christian Casanova, who has been part of "NXT since 2021. He's already had a taste of the main roster, from wrestling Finn Balor in his "WWE Raw" debut back in June to his December "SmackDown" appearances, but thus far he hasn't been kept on as a regular of either show. Hayes' presence on this week's episode could indicate that WWE is finally ready to call "Him" up for good.