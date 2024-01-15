AEW Star Reportedly Backstage At Dynamite After Being Absent For Months

AEW's Parker Boudreaux, who hasn't wrestled for over nine months, was reportedly backstage on the recent episode of "AEW Dynamite."

As per a new report by "Fightful Select," the former WWE star was backstage to meet friends at the "Homecoming" edition of "Dynamite," which was held at the Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The report mentioned that there haven't been any updates on any plans for the 25-year-old lately.

Boudreaux, who was a part of the Mogul Affiliates faction — which was later called Mogul Embassy — is reportedly no longer a part of the group. The Mogul Affiliates faction consisted of Boudreaux, Swerve Strickland, and Trench, who left the promotion last year after his contract expired.

Boudreaux has been on the sidelines for nearly a year due to an injury, with his last match in AEW coming in March 2023 on an episode of "AEW Rampage," where he teamed with Strickland to face Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee. The young AEW star joined the promotion in August 2022, a few months after he was let go by WWE.

The ex-collegiate football player enjoyed a one-year stint in WWE, earning comparisons to Brock Lesnar due to their striking physical resemblance. In his short run with AEW, Boudreaux has wrestled in "Rampage" and "AEW Dark."