Isiah Kassidy Recalls How A Twitter Post Indirectly Led To Private Party's AEW Signing

AEW's Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy of Private Party have been with the promotion since its early days, making their first appearance at AEW Fyter Fest 2019. They've remained with the company since then, dealing with various injuries along the way. During a recent appearance from both tag team members on Kassidy's YouTube channel, the duo told the story of how they were initially brought into AEW.

"I was playing [WWE 2K18] ... and I remember you [were] just talking about shooting your shot at the Young Bucks ... on Twitter," Quen said. From there, Quen's partner told the rest of the tale.

"I saw a tweet ... between the Young Bucks' Matt Jackson and Dax from FTR," Kassidy said, referring to Jackson's infamous post calling out The Revival (FTR's WWE tag team moniker) for a match. "I copied that same tweet, and I posted a one-minute highlight video under that tweet, and I tagged Matt Jackson."

Kassidy then recalled Jackson messaging him on the platform, with all of this occurring before AEW was known about by the public. Jackson inquired if Private Party was signed anywhere, teasing that he was working on some kind of project. Kassidy confirmed that he and Quen were interested, and after AEW was officially announced, the team was signed to a full-time contract.

Private Party was eventually paired up with Matt Hardy onscreen. While Hardy initially attempted to prey on their characters, he eventually came around to truly supporting them. Their alliance persists to this day and now includes Jeff Hardy. After Quen was out of action for some time, Private Party made their return to AEW at the beginning of the year, going on to defeat Top Flight on the January 17 edition of "AEW Dynamite."

